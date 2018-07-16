Mon07162018

Dewan Rakyat Begins Sittng Today

KUALA LUMPUR: The First Meeting of the First Term of the 14th Parliament Session will begin today, after the 14th General Election which saw Pakatan Harapan forming the new government.

Dr Mahathir Says Utilising Rivers, Vast Land Key To Realising Sarawak’s Growth Potential

Wednesday, 04 July 2018 16:19

Most Malaysians were horrified this morning as news of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi’s tragic death broke.

The five-month-old infant that was initially believed to be kidnapped had been found by the police, stuffed in a green zipper bag and hidden inside a fridge at his babysitter’s house.

While her actions of lying to the boy’s parents to cover-up her gruesome murder was appalling, what’s more perplexing was how nonchalant she was over the entire ordeal.

Despite her horrific actions, according to mStar, the babysitter went on to advertise her services to another mother looking for a babysitter on Facebook.

The babysitter used her Facebook account, with the name of Qayla Adriana Aoki, to respond to another woman’s post, who was looking for a babysitter. In her comment, she introduced herself, told the woman her location, and exchanged her phone number.

This happened just a few hours before the police found the baby in her freezer, and she was subsequently arrested.

According to Norhaslinda Mohd Nor, the woman who posted the original Facebook advertisement looking for a babysitter, she was not aware that the babysitter who was arrested commented on her Facebook post at around 3pm, yesterday.

Linda with her 8-month-old daughterLinda with her 8-month-old daughter

“Yes I posted the Facebook status at around 11.30am in the morning yesterday, as I wanted to look for a babysitter early, so that I can send my child there around October, once I give birth to my second child.

“I was also looking to go back to work, that’s why I needed a babysitter. But I didn’t realise that she commented on my post,” said the 25-year-old mother.

Norhaslinda, or Linda as she’s fondly known, also said that she’s thankful as she managed to avoid someone as evil as that from becoming her child’s babysitter.

“Alhamdulillah Allah prevented someone as evil as that from becoming the babysitter of my child. I did not get back to the babysitter as I was busy the whole of yesterday,” she relayed.

-mD

